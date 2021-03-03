Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to win twice during this run.

Manchester United have lost ground on title rivals Manchester City despite the Red Devils managing to claim top spot temporarily in January.

The 20-time English champions played out a goalless draw with bitter rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency throughout the 2020-21 season, winning three of their last six games.

The Eagles are 10 points above the relegation zone despite losing to Leeds United and Burnley in February.

Crystal Palace were 3-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their second fixture of the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

“Sunday’s goalless draw at Stamford Bridge means that it’s now 20 games unbeaten on the road for Manchester United,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They couldn’t get their usual counter-attacking game flowing in that match, but that was down to Chelsea’s tactics more than anything else.

“I think that could be slightly different here. On home soil, Palace are likely to play on the front foot.

“If that happens, I think United will once again get their reward on the counter. With that in mind, I reckon the away side will take the points, albeit by a narrow margin.”

Manchester United were 2-0 winners at Crystal Palace last season thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils have only managed to win three of their last six Premier League games against the London side.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip