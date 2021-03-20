Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Man City in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens eased into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night thanks to Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan got on the score-sheet against the German side to keep alive Manchester City’s hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time.

Manchester City can cap a positive week by securing their place in the FA Cup semi-finals when Pep Guardiola’s men make the short trip to Everton this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is attempting to win his first trophy as Everton manager following his appointment at Goodison Park over 24 months ago.

Everton are in seventh position and 24 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table to highlight the gap between the two teams.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing the Premier League leaders to ease to a 2-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon.

“Everton just can’t win at home in the Premier League – last weekend’s defeat by Burnley was their seventh in 14 league games there this season – although all three of their FA Cup wins so far have come at Goodison Park,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Toffees also don’t seem to be able to get James Rodriguez fully fit. The Colombian is a brilliant talent but he has only started three of their past 10 games, and has not played more than 70 minutes in any of them.

“Rodriguez is injured at the moment and Manchester City look so good with the way they are set up, and the way they are playing, that it is hard to see Everton stopping them.

“City are going for the unprecedented quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and I think they will end up with a minimum of two trophies, maybe three.

“Bagging the big one in Europe will be the toughest task, but of course they are capable of it.”

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Everton in their most recent Premier League meeting last month thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

The Citizens have won their last six Premier League games against Everton.

