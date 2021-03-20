Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man City in FA Cup

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to continue their charge towards an unprecedented quadruple in the 2020-21 season after Manchester City edged into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Manchester City were 2-0 winners against Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of their round of 16 clash to set up a quarter-final meeting with Erling Haaland and his Borussia Dortmund team-mates.

The Citizens have won 25 of their last 26 games to underline the dominance of Guardiola’s side in four different competitions since mid-December.

Everton have lost three of their last six games in all competitions to undermine their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish in the current campaign.

The Merseyside outfit lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League last month after goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva at Goodison Park.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 victory over Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Champions elect, Manchester City are still going on all fronts as an unprecedented clean-sweep of trophies stands before them,” Owen told BetVictor.

“First, however, they must get past an Everton side that have enjoyed a progressive season. That said, the Toffees’ have really struggled at home recently and I just can’t see past City getting through here.”

Manchester City and Everton are meeting in the FA Cup for the first time since 1981 when the Citizens were 3-1 winners to secure their place in the last four.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last six Premier League games against Everton.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip