Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday night.

Leeds have only managed to win one game in their last six Premier League games to leave the promoted side in mid-table.

The Whites are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures to equal their worst run since their return to the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are 10 points ahead of Fulham in the Premier League standings despite the London side’s impressive run.

The Cottagers have only lost two of their last six top-flight fixtures, although Scott Parker’s side lost to Spurs and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Leeds were 4-3 winners against Fulham in their meeting at Elland Road back in September thanks to goals from Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford.

Fulham have already lost nine Premier League games at Craven Cottage this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 win against Parker’s side at Craven Cottage on Friday night.

“Leeds haven’t won – or scored – for a little while now, three games to be exact, which is very unlike them,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That’s why I worry for Fulham a bit here, despite Scott Parker’s side being in much better form.

“When these two sides met at Elland Road back in September, we were finding out what Leeds were like in the top flight – they won 4-3, after losing to Liverpool by the same scoreline the previous weekend.

“Fulham were like a different side then, and leaked a lot of goals. They have tightened up a lot since then, but I am expecting Leeds to start firing again here.”

Fulham have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League fixtures against Leeds in west London.

Remarkably, Leeds haven’t scored a goal at Craven Cottage since a 5-0 win almost 53 years ago.