Dimitar Berbatov states his surprise prediction for Fulham v Man City

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Fulham to cause an upset on Saturday night by holding Manchester City to a draw at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League leaders made a swift return to winning ways on Wednesday night thanks to a 5-2 victory over Southampton at The Etihad following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in their derby clash last weekend.

Manchester City secured a resounding win thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez against the south coast club to help the Citizens secure an immediate return to winning ways.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last six Premier League games on the road to establish a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Fulham secured a 1-0 win against defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC last weekend to give their hopes of survival a massive boost.

Scott Parker’s side have only lost one of their last six Premier League games to move level on points with 17th-placed Brighton.

Former Fulham striker Berbatov is backing Parker’s men to secure a point against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.

“If Fulham win that, imagine they beat Liverpool and then Man City and then stay up – Scott Parker would be manager of the season,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “I will go out on a limb and support Fulham and think this game will be a draw and help United get closer to the title.”

Fulham have lost their last 10 games against Manchester City.

Only six teams have a better record than Fulham over the past six Premier League games.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne got on the score sheet in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Fulham back in December.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip