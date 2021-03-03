Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win away to Fulham in their Premier League clash on Thursday night.

Spurs head into the game fresh from their impressive 4-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s men claimed a much-needed three points.

Gareth Bale scored twice to help inspire the north London side to victory against Sean Dyche’s men and Spurs will now be aiming to make it back to back wins when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in midweek.

Tottenham have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them off the pace in the race for the top four.

However, the Lilywhites are currently just six points behind fourth spot and they will be eager to claim the three points when they take on the Cottagers on Thursday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Spurs to claim a straightforward victory over the Cottagers on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham were very impressive against Burnley on Sunday and if they can repeat that performance, with Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all fully fit and playing well, they are going to have too much for Fulham too.

“I know Fulham have had a few decent results in recent weeks, but it’s hard to see them matching the draw they managed with Spurs in January, unless we see a dip from Jose Mourinho’s side.”

Tottenham are aiming to better their sixth placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

