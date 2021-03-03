Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Tottenham

Michael Owen is predicting that Fulham will manage to secure a point against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on Thursday night.

Spurs were 4-0 winners against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday to bolster their hopes of securing a top-four finish this term.

Gareth Bale scored twice to help Tottenham end a two-game losing run in the English top flight and bolster their Champions League qualification hopes.

Spurs have lost their last three away games in the Premier League following defeats by Brighton, Manchester City and West Ham United.

Fulham have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five Premier League games to move to within three points of safety in the top flight.

The Cottagers are just three points adrift of Newcastle United following a return of nine points from their last five top-flight fixtures.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Fulham will extend their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Thursday night.

“The goals have certainly been flowing for Spurs after big wins in Europe and in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“However, they come up against a Fulham side that are really fighting for their lives at the bottom. The Cottagers managed to get a point at the weekend and a similar result here would be another positive.

“Tottenham might look as if they’re beginning to fire again, but I do believe the home side have enough about them to get another valuable point on the board.”

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham when the two London sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in January.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before Ivan Cavaleiro equalised with 26 minutes left to play in north London.

Tottenham have won five of their last six games against Fulham.

