Gary Neville names the one thing Man United need to work on

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United need to step their game up if they are to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils made it back to back wins in the Premier League on Sunday night when they secured a 1-0 victory over West Ham United to move them back into second place in the table.

Manchester United remain 14 points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to finish the current campaign as strongly as possible.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that the Red Devils still have plenty of room for improvement as they aim to try and challenge for the title next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s victory, Neville said: “They won, that’s the main thing.

“I think they will think that was a big step towards securing Champions League football, being nine points ahead of West Ham.

“We know United do struggle to break down teams.

“If you think how City break down teams that sit deep against them, Manchester United just aren’t capable of that yet.

“They’ve got to get better against teams that are sat back in those deep blocks.

“That’s where the next stage of development has got to come. If they don’t start doing that better they won’t win this Premier League.”

Manchester United are now preparing to switch their attentions back towards Europa League affairs and their trip to face AC Milan in the second leg of their last 16 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they travel to face Leicester City in the quarter-finals.

