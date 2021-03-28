John Barnes makes prediction about Thiago at Liverpool FC next season

John Barnes believes that Liverpool FC fans may have to wait until next season before seeing the best from Thiago Alcantara in a Reds shirt.

The 29-year-old signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich last summer but he has struggled to have a big impact at the Merseyside outfit due to a string of form and fitness issues.

The midfielder has only started 12 of Liverpool FC’s 29 games in the Premier League so far this season and he is yet to make an assist or score a goal in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Thiago may benefit from the return of fans to stadiums after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, and he is expecting to see the midfielder flourish in his second campaign on Merseyside.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes said: “I can sympathise with Thiago this season and how it has gone for him.

“Playing with no crowds can be tough for any player, especially one who has only been playing in England for less than a year.

“He’s joined a team who were playing well, compact and the best team in the Premier League.

“Then suddenly because of the injury situation, he’s now come into a team who are not playing well, as well as getting unfair criticism.

“The way that he plays with the team we currently have, things just aren’t working at Anfield and I do really feel for him as he is a top player.

“Thiago may feel that he needs the crowd for inspiration and to perform better.

“When the crowds come back, we may start to see better results for Liverpool, but I’ve no doubt he’ll be one of the top performers next season.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates.

They will then switch their focus to Champions League affairs and their trip to Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday 6 April.

