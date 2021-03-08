Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC won’t sacrifice league to focus on Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC is too big a club to sacrifice their Premier League campaign for the Champions League this season.

The Reds have endured a difficult campaign in the English top flight, with Liverpool FC having already lost eight games this season to leave them outside of the top four.

Liverpool FC have struggled with serious injury issues this season, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having been sidelined for most of the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit are now facing an uphill battle to get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds are set to take on RB Leipzig in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night as they bid to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Klopp has now insisted that the Reds cannot afford to switch their focus off the Premier League as they bid to get themselves back into the fight for the top four.

Speaking before the clash against Fulham on Sunday, Klopp said: “I can’t think about winning the Champions League now as we have to go through this difficult round.

“This week we play these three games, late in the season, with two days in between, Thursday, Sunday and Wednesday, and it is tough.

“We see who we can field on Sunday and then who can play on Wednesday but it is not that we gave up on the Premier League, that will never happen.

“There is no game we can play and lose and people say, ‘Ah … look at the line-up.’

“Liverpool is too big, too many people are interested. We don’t play behind closed doors really without cameras, it is in front of our people and we feel the responsibility that in each game we have to give our absolute everything to win it.

“If that doesn’t happen then people will think, ‘that’s not enough’. We don’t change our attitude.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action against Wolves on Monday 15 March.

