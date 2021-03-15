Leeds United could launch a transfer bid for Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that Leeds are eyeing up a summer bid for the 30-year-old at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign a new left-back after the Yorkshire club failed to strengthen in the problem position in January.

According to the same story, Van Aanholt is set to become a free transfer in the summer when the Netherlands international’s current deal at Crystal Palace comes to an end.

The report goes on to add that Leeds are worried about losing Gianni Alioski on a free transfer this summer to leave Bielsa with just Stuart Dallas capable of playing at left-back.

The Sunday Mirror reveal Van Aanholt is facing a battle to retain a regular starting spot in Roy Hodgson’s team given the emergence of Tyrick Mitchell this term.

Van Aanholt has made one assist in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Dutch full-back started his career at Chelsea FC before he went on loan to Coventry City, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse Arnhem.

Van Aanholt spent three seasons at Sunderland before the Netherlands international completed a move to Crystal Palace in 2017.

