Raphinha breaks silence on his future amid Liverpool FC, Man United links

Raphinha has reiterated that he is happy at Leeds United despite being linked with a move to Liverpool FC and Manchester United in recent weeks.

The Brazil international has been a big hit at the Yorkshire club since his move to Leeds from French sides Rennes last summer.

Raphinha has scored five goals and has made five assists in 22 games in the Premier League to help Leeds edge closer to Premier League safety.

The 24-year-old has hit top form over the past couple of months following a return of three goals and three assists.

Liverpool FC were reported to be looking at Raphinha as a potential recruit to bolster their attacking options.

Manchester United are also thought to be tracking the Brazilian as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his future at Leeds, Raphinha underlined that he is happy at Elland Road.

“The club, all the people who work here, the staff and the players have really helped me develop,” he said.

“I’m really grateful for this and always look to do my best for them all. This creates a bond with everybody here.

“I’m really happy here and feel I’ve adapted well. Everything’s in place for us to achieve good results working together.

“We know that Leeds are a club who belong in the Premier League. We’ll be always looking to keep the club here.

“We’re also aware that we’re a promoted side that needs to adapt to the league like we’re doing now. Our initial objective is to stay in the top division.”

Raphinha started his career at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

The Brazilian netted nine goals in 41 games during his two-season stint at Sporting Lisbon before he moved to Rennes in 2019.

The South American playmaker scored eight times in 36 games in all competitions for Rennes to attract interest from Leeds.

The Yorkshire side will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

