Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea FC will be looking to continue their excellent unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel following the German head coach’s appointment back in January.

Tuchel has led Chelsea FC to eight victories and three draws since the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss replaced Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC have managed to come through a particularly tricky run unbeaten following a 1-0 win at Liverpool FC and 2-0 home victory over Chelsea FC.

The Blues can temporarily hoist themselves into third position in the table ahead of Leicester City if Chelsea FC manage to beat Leeds at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire side have struggled to find a level of consistency under Marcelo Bielsa since the turn of the year to leave Leeds in the bottom half of the table.

Leeds have lost four of their last six Premier League games despite producing some impressive performances.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

“Oh my God, what is going on at Chelsea?” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “They are unbeaten in 11 games and are looking solid.

“With their recent form I have to say they will take all three points here, but I’ve said many times that I like the way Leeds play, they go out there and don’t care who they are up against.

“Tuchel has brought in that disciplined style and everyone knows what they need to do and the coach has them on their toes.”

Chelsea FC are looking to record their fourth successive win against Leeds in all competitions for the fir time in their history.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Leeds at Stamford Bridge following goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip