Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to ease to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues are still unbeaten in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard earlier this month.

Chelsea FC have collected 21 points from nine Premier League games since Tuchel led the west London side to a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first game in charge.

Tuchel’s side eased to a 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night thanks to Ben Godfrey’s own goal and Jorginho’s penalty.

Leeds, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six league fixtures to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 11th position and nine points from the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire side have only managed to win five of their 13 games on the road in the Premier League this season.

However, BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC at Elland Road in Saturday’s early kick-off.

“Chelsea are going great guns – they are now unbeaten in 11 games since Thomas Tuchel took charge, and they were just too good for Everton on Monday night,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Leeds, in contrast, have not been on a great run of form recently, with just one win in five league games.

“I don’t think they’ve been playing that badly though, and they will definitely test Chelsea’s improved defence.”

Chelsea FC are looking to record a third consecutive win against Leeds in all competitions.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Leeds back in December courtesy of goals from Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.

Leeds haven’t beaten Chelsea FC since a 2-0 win over the west London side since 2002.

