Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to extend their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to 11 games after the German head coach took over the reins from Frank Lampard back in January.

Only Manchester City have earned more points than Chelsea FC since the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager was appointed as manager at the west London side.

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against Liverpool FC at Anfield in their last Premier League fixture on the road before Tuchel’s side secured a 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge last Monday.

While the Blues have been extremely consistent over the past few months, Leeds have struggled to put a run of positive results together to leave the promoted side in 11th position in the table.

Leeds have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games, while the Yorkshire side have lost four times.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really looking forward to this one,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s Bielsa v Tuchel in what should be a fantastic tactical battle between two top quality managers.

“Most of Leeds’ good form was before the turn of the year. Since then, they’ve been very inconsistent and have lost four of their last five in the Premier League.

“So, it’s fair to say that the hosts need a result, however, Chelsea have been a totally different animal since Tuchel’s arrival. The German has yet to taste defeat with his side keeping a clean sheet in seven of their last nine matches in the Premier League.

“With that in mind, I think the Blues’ will have too much for the home side. It’s 2-1 Chelsea for me.”

Chelsea FC are looking to record four successive victories over Leeds for the first time in their history.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Leeds back in December thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

