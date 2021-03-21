Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Man United in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup in their quarter-final meeting at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured their place in the Europa League last eight thanks to Manchester United’s slender 1-0 win against AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night.

Paul Pogba came off the bench to score a 48th-minute winner to help Manchester United secure a 2-1 aggregate win against the Italian giants.

Manchester United will be hoping to progress in the domestic cup competition this weekend when the Red Devils make the trip to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils will face a Leicester side that have won four of their last six Premier League games.

Leicester are only a point adrift of Manchester United in the top-four race as both clubs look to secure their place in the Champions League next term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leicester to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“The last time these two sides played at King Power Stadium, on 26 December, it was a cracking game that ended up 2-2,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’m expecting it to be quite open this time too, and I just have a feeling the Foxes will edge it.

“But, whether they win or lose this tie, both teams are on course for successful seasons. A top-four finish would make sure of that on its own – going on and winning the FA Cup would be like the cherry on the top.”

Leicester were held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at the King Power Stadium in December.

Manchester United have won four of their last six Premier League games against Leicester.

