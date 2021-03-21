Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man United in FA Cup

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a narrow 1-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils set up a Europa League quarter-final against La Liga side Granada thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win against Serie A giants AC Milan last week.

Manchester United can continue their progression in the FA Cup on Sunday when the 20-time English champions make the trip to Leicester in the sixth round.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions to keep their hopes alive of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Manchester United are just a point above Leicester in the Premier League table ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final meeting.

Leicester have won four of their last six Premier League games to establish an eight-point advantage over fifth-placed West Ham.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to ease to a 1-0 win against Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“Manchester United have been imperious away from home this season and their amazing streak continued when they defeated Manchester City at the Etihad a couple of weeks ago,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They repeated the trick midweek at the San Siro, so there’s no doubt confidence will be high in the Red Devils camp.

“Leicester are a good side. However, other than last weeks 5-0 win against doomed Sheffield United, they’ve been too in and out for me lately.

“With that in mind, I think Manchester United will walk away from the King Power with all three points.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six games against Leicester, winning four times against the 2016 champions.

The Red Devils will host relegation strugglers Brighton in their next Premier League game on 4 April.

