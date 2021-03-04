Jamie Carragher heaps praise on 24-year-old in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher praised Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen for his excellent performance in their 1-0 win at Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to end a four-game losing run at Anfield following defeats by Brighton, Burnley, Everton and Manchester City in 2021 so far.

Timo Werner appeared to have broken the deadlock for the away side when the Germany international beat Alisson Becker to a through ball and produced a simple tap in.

However, the summer signing’s goal was ruled out by VAR after the German forward was adjudged to have been marginally offside.

Chelsea FC capped a dominant first-half performance when Mason Mount finally made the breakthrough for the visitors in the 42nd minute.

The England international cut in from the lefthand side before Mount curled a finish past Alisson three minutes before the break.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Diogo Jota for Mohamed Salah in the 61st minute but the Portugal international couldn’t produce an equaliser.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher named Christensen as his man of the match and explained that the Denmark international had impressed when asked to defend but also in possession during his side’s comfortable 1-0 win at Liverpool FC.

“It was a toss up between Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “Christensen’s defending in the second half has been really good but it’s also how brave he has been in taking the ball into different positions. He has been outstanding.

“It’s not just his defending but he has been really composed in possession as well.”

Chelsea FC moved into fourth place and four points ahead of Liverpool FC thanks to their narrow win.

Liverpool FC will host Fulham in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip