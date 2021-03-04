Gary Lineker raved about Mason Mount on Twitter after the Chelsea FC midfielder’s brilliant winner in Thursday night’s 1-0 win at Liverpool FC.

The England international was a key player under Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard but the 22-year-old has been forced to restablish himself as a regular since the German’s appointment in January.

Mount had already scored two goals under Tuchel before the trip to Liverpool FC and the former Derby County midfielder continued his prolific run with a first-half winner at Anfield.

The Chelsea FC playmaker managed to evade a number of Liverpool FC players before Mount curled a finish into the corner of the net in the 42nd minute.

Mount’s first-half goal was his fourth of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on the Chelsea FC midfielder.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “What a player @masonmount_10 will be. Make that, already is.”

Timo Werner looked to have broken the deadlock in the first half but the Germany international’s strike was ruled out for offside by VAR before Mount made the breakthrough.

Chelsea FC hoisted themselves into fourth position in the Premier League table thanks to their 1-0 win over the defending Premier League champions.

The Reds will take on Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon before Chelsea FC host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

