‘Liverpool FC are back’: Gary Lineker reacts to 2-0 win over RB Leipzig

Gary Lineker praised Liverpool FC for a positive display in Europe after their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig as the Reds booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions were looking to cast aside their miserable run of form in the top flight following six successive home defeats.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against the Bundesliga side in the first leg courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Salah to put the Reds in control of the tie.

The six-time European champions had a number of clearcut opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half but Diogo Jota and Salah failed to punish RB Leipzig.

Salah ended the German side’s resistance in the 71st minute when the Egypt international managed to place a finish past former Reds goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Liverpool FC doubled their advantage and cemented their place in the last-eight draw when substitute Divock Origi found Sadio Mane with a superb cross and the Senegal international toe-poked a finish into the net.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Salah’s crucial goal to help Liverpool FC booked their place in the next round of the European competition.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “It’s that man @MoSalah that’s surely wrapped it up for @LFC.”

Lineker went on to praise the Liverpool FC team for a professional performance after a difficult spell domestically.

Lineker added: “Liverpool are back.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win the Champions League for the seventh time in their history.

The Reds will travel to Wolves in the Premier League next Monday.

