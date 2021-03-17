Diogo Jota has been an “inspired signing” for Liverpool FC this season, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Portugal international scored his first Premier League goal since his return from injury in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Monday night.

Jota has scored six times in 12 games in the Premier League this season to hit the ground running at Liverpool FC following his £45m move from Wolves last summer.

The 24-year-old has managed to break up Liverpool FC’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino following his arrival at the 19-time English champions.

The Portuguese forward spent nearly three months on the sidelines after Jota suffered an injury setback in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland in the Champions League back in December.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Jota for his impact at Liverpool FC in his first season at the Anfield outfit.

“I enjoyed this fixture. Liverpool played like a team that wanted to win the game and Wolves looked like a team who had no intention of letting them,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The difference between the two sides was the man who Wolves sold to Liverpool last summer. Going back to your old stomping ground and facing your former team-mates is never easy but Diogo Jota made it look that way.

“His goal was well taken and enough to put the Reds back on track. Jota has been an inspired signing and had it not been for injuries to the Portugal international, Liverpool might still be in touch with another title challenge.”

Jota has scored 10 times in 21 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season following his big-money move last summer.

Liverpool FC are five points behind Chelsea FC in the Premier League table as the Reds look to secure a top-four finish this term.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on 4 April.

