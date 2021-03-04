Liverpool FC would “implode” without Georginio Wijnaldum amid their injury crisis, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Netherlands international marshalled the Liverpool FC midfield in their 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday night in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Although Wijnaldum didn’t play a direct role in either of Liverpool FC’s goals, the midfielder managed to help steer Jurgen Klopp’s side to a much-needed win.

The Reds have struggled with an injury crisis throughout the 2020-21 season, losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota to long-term injuries.

Liverpool FC midfielders Fabinho and Henderson have also succumbed to recent injury problems to leave Klopp with limited options in his starting XI.

Wijnaldum’s experience will be vital heading into the final months of the 2020-21 season as Liverpool FC look to secure the consolation prize of a top-four spot.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a free transfer to FC Barcelona at the end of the campaign as his current deal is set to expire this summer.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks underlined Wijnaldum’s continued importance to the defending Premier League champions.

“The first half was like attack versus defence. Liverpool were doing all the attacking and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale most of the defending. The keeper made saves from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum and that was just in the first half,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport post.

“It started to look like it was one of those nights for Liverpool where nothing was going to beat Ramsdale but it was only a matter of time.

“Wijnaldum once again seemed to keep it together for Liverpool in the absence of Jordan Henderson. Should anything happen to Wijnaldum between now and the end of the season, bearing in mind their injury list, I think Liverpool would implode.”

Wijnaldum has scored two goals in 26 games in the Premier League this season.

The Dutch star moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle United in the 2016 summer transfer window.

