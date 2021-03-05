Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool FC’s most consistent player this season

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Georginio Wijnaldum as Liverpool FC’s most consistent player in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Reds have struggled for consistency throughout their first-ever campaign as defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool FC have experienced a disastrous start to 2021 to fall out of contention in the Premier League title race.

The Merseyside outfit lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries in October, before Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined the centre-halves on the sidelines.

Wijnaldum has accepted an increasingly important role in the middle of the park alongside Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones in the absence of the Liverpool FC skipper.

The 30-year-old has scored two goals in 26 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, finding the net against West Ham and Wolves.

Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona at the end of the campaign, with his current Liverpool FC deal set to expire this summer.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Chelsea FC about whether Fabinho will start in the middle of the park alongside the Dutch star, Klopp highlighted Wijnaldum’s consistency for the Reds.

“Both is possible,” Klopp said. “It’s true, it gives us options in different moments.

“I think if we can find a way to bring Fab back in midfield that would be, in some games, quite helpful.

“I think the most consistent player this season probably is Gini Wijnaldum.

“Long may it continue, he’s played the six and all the other positions and these kinds of things.

“With Fab on six in some games it would be absolutely helpful. We will see.

“But both things are really intense, if he plays centre-half or he played six last time, in the past we had players when they came back always immediately because another player left the pitch the game before injured and this time we don’t have to do that first time maybe.

“But there’s still a lot of games to come. We will see if Fab is close enough to start or only ready for the bench, which would be completely fine, and then which position.

“These decisions are obviously still to make and even if I would have made them already, I wouldn’t tell you exactly what the decision is. So let’s see.”

Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Newcastle United in the 2016 summer transfer window following just one season at St James’ Park.

The Dutch midfielder has won the Premier League and the Champions League since his move to Anfield.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip