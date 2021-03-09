‘Mentality midgets’: Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool FC players

Jamie Carragher has described Liverpool FC as “mentality midgets” after the Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

The defending Premier League champions slumped to a sixth successive top-flight defeat at Anfield on Sunday after Mario Lemina scored a first-half winner for the relegation candidates.

Liverpool FC struggled to even test Fulham despite Jurgen Klopp starting Diogo Jota alongside Mohamed Salah before bringing on Sadio Mane in the second half.

The Merseyside outfit have dropped to eighth spot in the Premier League table to cast doubt on their hopes of securing a top-four spot in the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool FC were previously described as “mentality monsters” by Klopp after they came from 3-0 down to beat FC Barcelona 4-3 in the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

However, Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes the current Liverpool FC side look more like “mentality midgets” than “mentality monsters” after their 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “So often at these stages last season, Liverpool scored late goals, even the year before when they were chasing down Man City.

“That man [Jurgen Klopp] rightly called his side the ‘mentality monsters’ and they deserved that tag. But right now, they are like ‘mentality midgets’.

“Every time there is a bit of adversity, you go behind in a game, his team is just not dealing well with adversity at any stage in this last three or four months.

“It’s not acceptable from Liverpool, that sort of performance, and I’ll tell you what, I played in some really poor Liverpool teams.

“These defeats, at home, against the level of opposition, you need to find something from somewhere. It looks like top four positions now are a long way off.”

Liverpool FC are in eighth position and 10 points adrift of third-placed Leicester City in the Premier League table.

The Reds will take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night after Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners in Germany last month.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Wolves in their next Premier League game next Monday.

