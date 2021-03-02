Jurgen Klopp issues fresh update on Mo Salah’s Liverpool FC future

Jurgen Klopp says he is optimistic that Mohamed Salah will remain at Liverpool FC for a long time.

The Egypt international failed to get on the score-sheet in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night, with Curtis Jones’ strike and Kean Bryan’s own goal deciding the game.

Liverpool FC find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table following a difficult run of results for the defending champions amid their well-documented injury crisis.

Although the Merseyside outfit have struggled to string results together since early December, Salah has still managed to score 24 times in all competitions this term.

The former Chelsea FC winger has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid over the past year or so despite his silverware-laden spell at Anfield.

However, Liverpool FC manager Klopp is hopeful that Salah will be staying at Anfield for the long-term future despite speculation surrounding the African forward.

“It’s just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo’s case, the numbers speak for themselves,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“Mo is not only a goal-scorer, he has developed as a footballer as well.

“He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course.”

Salah has scored 17 times and has made three assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season to sit at the top of the division’s goal-scoring charts.

Liverpool FC will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Thursday night before the Reds welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

