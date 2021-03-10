Mark Lawrenson predicts whether Steven Gerrard will become next Liverpool FC manager

Mark Lawrenson has played down talk of Steven Gerrard replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC this summer.

The Liverpool FC legend guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 seasons on Sunday after Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw with Dundee United.

Rangers won the SPL title with six games left to play in the 2020-21 season thanks to their 20-point lead over bitter rivals Celtic in the title race.

Gerrard managed to win the SPL crown in his third season in charge at Ibrox Stadium after he swapped the Liverpool FC Under-19’s team for Rangers.

Although Liverpool FC won the Premier League title last season, the Reds are currently in eighth position in the top-flight table following a difficult run of results.

The Merseyside outfit have lost their last six Premier League fixtures at Anfield to leave Liverpool FC in a tough battle to secure a top-four finish this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson doesn’t expect Klopp to leave Liverpool FC or the Reds to turn to Gerrard this summer.

“There has always been the issue of whether Steven will manage Liverpool or not,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Due to Liverpool’s poor season, everyone is saying ‘Steven will be next, Steven will be next’, so that shout has grown louder.

“What I would say is that, for all the success at Rangers, managing Liverpool is on a different spectrum. It would be a massive step. It would be a big gamble for the club’s owners – Fenway Sports Group – to appoint him.

“I think the one-eyed Liverpool fan would be saying ‘Get Stevie G in’ if Jurgen Klopp were to leave, but I think others would take a step back and go: ‘he’s done an absolutely fabulous job at Rangers, he was a great player, but maybe he would need to take another job in the Premier League first’.

“I also don’t see Klopp going anywhere. He has been as close to Bill Shankly as the club have ever had, he won’t be losing his job anytime soon.

“The trouble for Steven then is that other managers who have moved on from their first job as a stepping stone to something bigger end up not having the same success, so he has to be very, very careful.

“He’ll already be thinking about winning the Premiership again next season and the chance for a shot in the Champions League with Rangers will be at the forefront of his thinking too.

“But, in the unlikely event that Liverpool come calling this summer, Steven could not say no. Because you won’t get asked twice.”

Klopp took over the reins of the Anfield outfit from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 after Gerrard had already left the Reds for Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

The German head coach has won the Premier League and the Champions League during his stint in charge of the Reds.

