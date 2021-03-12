Steven Gerrard sends message to Liverpool FC about Jurgen Klopp

Steven Gerrard says he hopes that Jurgen Klopp stays at Liverpool FC for “a few more years” despite the Reds legend being linked with a return to Anfield.

The former Reds captain led Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 years at the weekend after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.

Rangers are 20 points ahead of their bitter derby rivals and won the SPL title with six games to spare in Gerrard’s third season in charge.

Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Fulham at Anfield at the weekend to lose their sixth successive home fixture in the Premier League.

The Reds have dropped down to eighth position in the Premier League table and now face an uphill struggle to finish in the top four.

Klopp led Liverpool FC to their first Premier League title last season after the Reds finished ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

The German head coach won the Champions League in 2019 following Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Speaking to ITV News about his title success with Rangers, Gerrard urged Liverpool FC to stick with Klopp despite their recent run of poor form in the Premier League.

“We shouldn’t talk about this, we have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute, I love him. I hope he stays for a few more years,” said Gerrard.

“But I’ve got a job here, I don’t think it’s helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.

“Liverpool is my club. I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough.

“There’s a lot of managers on this planet, we need to respect Jurgen first and foremost.”

Gerrard left Liverpool FC for Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy before Klopp took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

