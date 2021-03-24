Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in the country.

The 22-year-old has experienced a slight dip in form in the current Premier League campaign as Liverpool FC have struggled with injury problems.

Alexander-Arnold’s mixed club form resulted in Gareth Southgate leaving the Liverpool FC home grown talent out of his latest England squad.

Southgate named Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in the England squad for their internationals against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Alexander-Arnold had been a regular in the England squad over the past few seasons as Liverpool FC won the Champions League and the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC captain Gerrard says he is ready to support Alexander-Arnold if the Reds starlet decides to reach out to the current Rangers manager.

“One thing’s for sure, I’ll always be there for Trent,” Gerrard said.

“It goes without saying, any second of the day. I wouldn’t make the first move.

“He’s a man himself. He knows where he’s at. Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there.

“I don’t necessarily agree with that decision. But I’m not the England manager. I think Trent is the best English right back in the country.

“One thing I’ve learned from being a player is you can’t always be 10 out of 10.

“When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else.

“So, I was surprised by the decision but that’s my opinion and my opinion is not important in this.

“Trent is a world-class right back, he’s the best right back the country has got.

“We’ve got other fantastic right backs by the way. But in terms of the loaded side of the question, I’m there for Trent and any of the other Liverpool players at any moment of the day.”

Alexander-Arnold scored five times and made 25 assists in 67 games in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

The England international has scored nine goals in 167 games in all competitions over the past five campaigns.

Alexander-Arnold made his debut in the Liverpool FC team in the 2016-17 season before the youth graduate established himself as a regular in the Reds team under Klopp.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip