Andy Robertson makes vow to Liverpool FC supporters

Andy Robertson has promised Liverpool FC fans that the Reds will do everything they can to “fix” their season.

The Reds have struggled to find consistent form since the turn of the year and the Merseyside outfit have dropped down the Premier League table as a result.

Liverpool FC have suffered from a number of major injury issues, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having been missing for most of the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit currently find themselves down in seventh place in the Premier League table as they bid to turn around their stuttering form and secure a return to the top four.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month as they look to try and end the season with a trophy.

Liverpool FC defender Robertson says he is confident that the Reds will do all that they can to turn around their stuttering form in the remaining weeks of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robertson said: “Of course the results at club level haven’t been good enough.

“We believe that we should be higher up the table and competing which we were doing before Christmas.

“We just took a bad turn but hopefully we have seen the back of that now. Hopefully we can show the Liverpool of old and we can keep kicking on and the season might not be all bad come the end of it. There’s still a long way to go.”

The Scotland international continued: “It’s been a different season.

“I like the responsibility, I have always had that responsibility at Liverpool, but maybe a bit more has been put on me this season with the likes of Virgil (van Dijk) being out, (Jordan) Henderson being out, (Joe) Gomez being out, (Joel) Matip being out.

“Unfortunately we have not had as good a season as we probably thought but there’s still time to fix it – not to the extent we would like to fix it – but there’s still time to make it a bit better.

“We’re used to juggling two competitions. We have got to go on all fronts. We need to go for both [top four and Champions League] – we need to get up the league as high as possible – we need to put a run together.

“We have struggled for consistency this season. You don’t make the top four unless you put six, seven, eight results together and that’s what we need at the end of the season.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League after the international break on 4 April.

