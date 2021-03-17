Jamie Carragher predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Jamie Carragher is expecting Liverpool FC to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season despite their 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time at Molineux as the Reds returned to winning ways in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League lately and they are currently sixth in the table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Reds have nine games left to play in the Premier League this season as they bid to haul themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that the Reds are still likely to miss out on Champions League qualification via a top-four finish as things stand.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night after the win, Carragher said: “It’s been a freak, been really poor the teams they’ve lost to.

“But when we talk about teams at the bottom, it feels like there’s going to be a real fight for top-four and the relegation places this season.

“At this moment, I still don’t believe Liverpool will get the top four. I think they will just miss out.

“But when we talk about the teams at the bottom, someone has that little late run and makes other teams feel nervous, that’s what Liverpool have to do in these next couple of weeks.

“Make Leicester feel a little bit nervous, Chelsea nervous, the positions they’re in now, and almost take this to the wire.

“I know other teams are playing each other. No one will get maximum points, it’s impossible because there’s that many people involved in this race for top-four.

“There’s still a bit of a gap. It was a massive result for Liverpool tonight in terms of top four or potential top four. A lot of teams around that position lost points this weekend.

“It puts them into sixth, still a way to go but there’s still plenty of games to go.

“That’s what Liverpool need to do, with four or five games to go, be in a position where you can basically jump if someone makes a mistake.”

Liverpool FC, who are through to the Champions League quarter-finals, will not return to Premier League action until their trip to face Arsenal in the top flight on 4 April.

