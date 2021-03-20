Christian Pulisic would be an excellent signing for Liverpool FC, according to former goalkeeper Brad Friedel.

The 22-year-old playmaker is widely considered to be one of Chelsea FC’s top attacking players but he is yet to find his feet at Stamford Bridge this season.

Pulisic has struggled with injury issues this season and he has only scored two goals and made two assists in 27 games for the Blues so far this season.

He has only started one Premier League game since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge back at the end of January.

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham goalkeeper feels that Pulisic would be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s team at Anfield.

Speaking in an in interview with cardschat.com, Friedel said: “I think Liverpool’s system is a good one for Christian, without a doubt.

“He’s very quick, his first steps are quick and even when he gets going, he’s very quick.

“The pressing style that Jurgen Klopp likes to play under, then the quick counterattack and the runs through the lines, I think he would be able to perform very well in that system.

“Again, I have no idea if that’s a player that they’re looking at, but that type of system would be ideal for someone like Christian.”

Pulisic will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

After that, the Blues will turn their attentions to Premier League affairs and their home clash with West Brom on 3 April.

