Rio Ferdinand rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

Rio Ferdinand believes that the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would still be attracted by the prospect of playing for Liverpool FC.

The Reds have suffered a dramatic drop in form in the Premier League this season to leave them scrapping for a top-four finish in the English top flight.

Liverpool FC have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in eighth place in the table with 10 games left to play this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will be able to turn around their stuttering form and secure a spot in the top four this season.

Jurgen Klopp watched his side book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Anfield.

Despite the prospect of Liverpool FC missing out on Champions League football for next season, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand still believes that the top players will be attracted to Anfield.

Speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday night, as quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said of Liverpool FC’s form: “I think it’s a blip.

“His biggest challenge will be to pick these players up and rebuild them.

“It took them three or four years to build this confidence. After building such fear in opponents to now teams swaggering into Anfield, I think, given the last couple of years, they’ve had two Champions League finals back-to-back, I think people will still go there with the mindset that they can get back.”

Asked whether that includes Mbappe or Haaland, he replied: “I think they would, yeah.

“Someone like Mbappe looks at the way Liverpool play and the manager. You look at the quality of players they’ve got there and the manager.

“Is that the type of manager you’d want to play for? Klopp still is, yeah.”

