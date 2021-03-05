'Fantastic player': Gary Neville raves about Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Neville explains why he rates Liverpool FC right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold so highly

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 5 March 2021, 04:15 UK
Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Screengrab / Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has described Trent Alexander-Arnold as a “fantastic player” and is tipping the Liverpool FC defender to develop into one of England’s best-ever right-backs.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Liverpool FC team under Jurgen Klopp and he is considered to be a key player for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and made five assists in all competitions for Liverpool FC this season and he was a key part of their title-winning squad from last term.

He scored four goals in 49 games for Liverpool FC last season as he helped the Merseyside outfit to win the top-flight crown.

Former Manchester United star Neville has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Alexander-Arnold in a Liverpool FC shirt recently and he feels that he has all of the necessary ingredients to develop into one of the Three Lions’ best-ever right-backs.

Asked during a Twitter Q&A for this thoughts on Alexander-Arnold, Neville replied: “Fantastic player. If he can keep improving his positional work / body shape when the ball is on the opposite side and central he will be the best English Right back ever.”

Neville Trent

Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a home clash against Fulham on Sunday.

