Georginio Wijnaldum makes decision about Liverpool FC future – report

Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to leave Liverpool FC and join FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sunday Times, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Dutchman has already agreed a pre-contract deal with the Spanish club and is set to move to La Liga in the summer months.

Wijnaldum’s situation at Anfield has been a talking point over the last few months as the midfielder approaches the end of his contract at the Merseyside club.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen to bolster his midfield options this summer and Wijnaldum fits the bill.

The article claims that Wijnaldum is now on the verge of completing a move to FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old Netherlands international has scored two goals in 29 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit so far this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are looking to mount a push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and they will return to top-flight action when they travel to Arsenal after the international break on 4 April.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip