Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Wolves trip

Roberto Firmino will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Wolves on Monday night.

The Brazilian attacker has missed Liverpool FC’s last two games due to injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature in Monday’s clash at Molineux.

Firmino, 29, has scored six goals and made five assists in 27 Premier League games for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Klopp has now revealed that Firmino will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the Reds’ trip to face Wolves on Monday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “We will see. Bobby [Firmino] was not with us, that means he couldn’t play.

“Now we have a few more days and later on, we have the medical meeting actually after the press conference – sorry! – so they will give me more information about that. We will see, two more days, hopefully.

“[It] looks like in the moment [everybody else is fit].”

The Liverpool FC boss also explained that he is expecting to have Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk back in training during pre-season ahead of the 2021-22 campaign in the summer.

The trio have been missing with long-term injuries and Klopp has played down the chances of them featuring this season.

“That’s not my decision. But, to be honest, the information I have in the moment [is] it will be unlikely,” said Klopp.

“So, not that I don’t let them go because I don’t want to have to do that anyway, but it’s because of the extent of the injury. We all hope that they will be ready to start the pre-season with us. That’s what we hope.”

Liverpool FC head into their clash with Wolves looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League and get their top-four bid back on track.

