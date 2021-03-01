Jamie Redknapp makes prediction about where Liverpool FC will finish

Jamie Redknapp believes that Liverpool FC could well end up missing out on a place in the top four this season.

The Reds have struggled to maintain consistent form in the Premier League in the second half of the campaign and their recent slump has caused them to drop down the table.

Liverpool FC are currently outside of the top four and now face an uphill struggle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit have struggled with injury problems throughout the current campaign, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having spent most of the season on the sidelines.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has now suggested that he would not be surprised if the Reds end up missing out on a place in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Liverpool FC’s trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, Redknapp said: “It will come, of course it will come, but right now everything Liverpool do feels difficult.

“When you’re in a team struggling for form, even the basics, simple passes, crosses, normally they’d find a man but they’re not quite happening for them now. They have to get their confidence back.

“They might not finish top four. It wouldn’t be a surprise – it’s actually more of a surprise if they did finish top four in the form they’re in.

“But they’ll have to look at this as an exercise. It’s not gone well for them but how can they do in the Champions League? Can they win the Champions League and upset the odds and do something incredibly special on that front?”

Liverpool FC are back in action on Thursday night when they take on Chelsea FC at Anfield.

After that, the Reds will face Fulham in another home game on Sunday 7 March.

