Jurgen Klopp makes admission about Liverpool FC’s top-four hopes

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thursday night’s defeat by Chelsea FC is a “massive blow” to his Liverpool FC side’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game at Anfield as the Blues claimed an important victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table, with Liverpool FC lagging behind and in seventh place with 11 games left to play this season.

Liverpool FC are currently four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC after their eighth defeat of the season in the Premier League.

Klopp has admitted that the result is a huge blow to Liverpool FC’s hopes of Champions League qualification, but he insists that his side will not yet give up their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Thursday’s game, Klopp said: “It is a massive blow.

“It is not done yet, but we don’t have to talk about if you lose that many games, you don’t have the right to go to the Champions League.

“We have to win football games and we know that and we will work on it, but for tonight, it was not enough.”

Reflecting on the defeat by Chelsea FC, Klopp continued: “Intense game, tight game, one decisive moment decided the game with the quality of Mason.

“Our situations we didn’t use. That is pretty much the explanation for the result.

“I try to be as honest as possible, I told the boys what I saw tonight. It’s not that we go for any kind of excuses in this moment.

“These games are decided in moments and to get these moments back you have to fight and sometimes at a different level. It’s not about tactics. It’s about being resilient and heart.

“We won’t blame the circumstances. There is only one person to criticise. That is me and us. That is what I told the boys.”

Liverpool FC will host Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip