Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool FC warning ahead of Chelsea FC showdown

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool FC squad that they must prove that they are top-four contenders by beating Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC ended a four-game losing run in the Premier League on Sunday night thanks to a 2-0 victory away to Sheffield United in the top flight.

Two second-half goals were enough for the Reds against the Blades as Curtis Jones’ strike and Kean Bryan’s own-goal secured the three points for the Merseyside outfit.

The win left Liverpool FC in sixth place in the Premier League table as they continue to chase a top-four finish in the top flight.

The Merseyside outfit are currently just a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool FC will welcome the Blues to Anfield in their next Premier League game on Thursday night, and Klopp has talked up the importance of the Reds producing a good performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s win, Klopp said: “It was very important [the result] because plenty of people have written us off and that’s completely fine.

“It’s about us to show we are still there and tonight, we showed that. On Thursday, we play Chelsea and we have to show it again.

“But with all the problems we’ve had, we’re still around the exciting places and that’s where we want to be, where we want to fight for and that’s what we will do.

“I have never thought about controlling the situation or whatever, you just have to win football games, we know that and the rest is controlled by itself and it’s always like this.

“There’s no way without results into the Champions League and that’s what we need. We got it tonight and now we keep on going.”

Liverpool FC will take on Fulham on Sunday before the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against RB Leipzig.

