Jurgen Klopp predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it will be “almost impossible” for Liverpool FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The defending Premier League champions have suffered a dramatic slump in form since the turn of the year and they have fallen out of the top four in the top flight.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are sixth in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with nine games left to play.

The Reds are not back in Premier League action until they travel to face Arsenal on 4 April in the top flight.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp has now played down the chances of the Reds finishing in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Klopp said: “I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify in the competition for the Champions League places that we have.

“At Tottenham, Gareth Bale is now playing again, and they are also in the running. Plus (Manchester) City and United, who are far away.

“Chelsea is on the rise. Reaching Champions League qualification through the league will be difficult, we know that.”

Liverpool FC, who won the Premier League with seven games to spare last season, are through to the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their win over RB Leipzig in the last 16.

The Merseyside outfit will learn their opponents in the quarter-finals when Friday’s Champions League draw takes place.

