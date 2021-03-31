Adam Lallana delivers verdict on Liverpool FC’s season

Adam Lallana has backed Liverpool FC to bounce back next season after a difficult campaign so far in the Premier League.

The Reds headed into this season as the defending Premier League champions but they suffered a number of injury issues early on in the campaign as they lost the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term problems.

Liverpool FC then suffered a dramatic drop in form in the second half of the campaign as a miserable run of results left the Merseyside outfit outside of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and get themselves back into the top four this term.

Liverpool FC are also through to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will take on Real Madrid next month.

Lallana, who left Liverpool FC to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, believes that the Reds will bounce back with a strong campaign next term.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Lallana said: “I think the reason is there for everybody to see.

“It’s obviously an indifferent season, being another Covid season. Without the fans and everyone knows how much of an impact Anfield is with the fans there.

“The injuries that they have had. You cannot hide from that.

“It’s not an excuse. I know a lot of the players, and I still speak to them now, and they won’t be using that as an excuse, but I think it’s a reason why they have struggled a bit this season.

“I am more than confident that they will bounce back next season when they have a few more players back and a few more fans in.

“And they still have a lot to play for this season. I am pretty sure they will want to finish in that top four, for sure.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on Arsenal in the top flight.

