Luis Garcia believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to finish in the top four and progress to the latter stages of the Champions League this season.

The Reds have suffered a dramatic drop in form in recent weeks in the Premier League to leave them off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

The Merseyside outfit have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them down in eighth place in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 10 games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp watched his side book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over German side RB Leipzig at Anfield.

The Reds will now aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Wolves on Monday night in the top flight.

Speaking before the win over RB Leipzig, former Liverpool FC star Luis Garcia explained why he thinks that the Reds will turn things around in the coming weeks and months.

He said: “It’s a big concern.

“At the weekend, losing against Fulham, I think it was touching rock-bottom because you can see the frustration in the players, you can see the disappointment on them.

“You can hear in the voice of Jurgen Klopp that he’s trying so hard, he’s trying to find a way back to give those players the confidence, the sharpness, the speed and the intensity that they were playing with not long ago because this has just happened in the past maybe month or month and a half.

“The team was at the top of the table. They weren’t playing well. [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino and [Mohamed] Salah were three of the most important players in Europe and in the world and suddenly they look like they are a middle team.

“It’s really hard to see them play at the moment but I still hope that this team can manage to go far in this competition and also get into the top four in the domestic league because the quality is there.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season.

