Paul Merson issues warning to Liverpool FC about Mohamed Salah

Paul Merson has warned that Liverpool FC cannot afford to let Mohamed Salah leave Anfield at the moment.

The Egypt international is widely considered to be one of Liverpool FC’s most important attacking players and he has played a key role in the Reds’ recent success.

Despite Liverpool FC’s recent stuttering form in the Premier League, Salah has still managed to score 25 goals and make four assists in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit so far this season.

Salah’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new contract with the Merseysiders.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Liverpool FC cannot afford to lose Salah at the moment and has urged them to keep him in their ranks.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Liverpool cannot afford to lose to Mo Salah – he is PRICELESS to them.

“He’s top scorer in the Premier League again playing on the wing, and how many chances has he missed to score even more?

“Plus, he’s doing it while they are struggling. I don’t see that he’s doing anything wrong. His goalscoring record speaks for itself.

“There’s lots of talk about him maybe leaving. But if you’re Liverpool, you don’t want to be losing Salah.

“Even if Jurgen Klopp wants to freshen things up, I wouldn’t freshen up by selling Salah. Roberto Firmino maybe. But not Salah.

“I know he was upset the other day when Klopp took him off. And he had a right to be too. Liverpool needed a goal. You don’t take Salah off in that situation.

“If he really wants to leave, a club would find the money to buy him. But why would you leave Liverpool?

“When everybody’s fit again they will give anybody a game. I can’t see him going. I think he’ll be there next season.”

Salah and his Liverpool FC team-mates are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves away from home on Monday night.

The Reds are then back in Premier League action on 3 April when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates.

