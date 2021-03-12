Michael Owen makes prediction about Liverpool FC in the Champions League

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to win the Champions League this season after having booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

The Reds put their poor domestic form behind them on Wednesday night at Anfield as they secured a 2-0 victory over German side RB Leipzig to secure their spot in the last eight.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the second half wrapped up the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they secured their progress in Europe’s elite club competition.

Liverpool FC have suffered a dramatic drop in form in recent weeks to leave them outside of the top four in the Premier League as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

But despite their domestic struggles, former Liverpool FC star Owen believes that the Reds have what it takes to potentially win the Champions League this season.

Speaking on BT Sport after Wednesday night’s victory, Owen said: “You can rule out certain teams in the Champions League, but you can’t rule out Liverpool.

“Liverpool are a good enough team to win the Champions League, no question.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to face Wolves on Monday night.

The Reds are then not back in Premier League action until 3 April, when they travel to face Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip