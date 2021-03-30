Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool FC to prioritise completing a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings in the summer months as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they are currently outside of the top four in the top flight.

The Merseyside outfit’s struggles this season have not been helped by the fact that the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been injured for most of the campaign.

Napoli defender Koulibaly has long been linked with a potential transfer to the Premier League and Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old in the past.

Former Liverpool FC star Nicol feels that the Reds should pull out all the stops in trying to land the Senegal international this summer.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN FC, Nicol said: “I think this is an absolute no-brainer for Liverpool.

“You go and get Koulibaly because they don’t have anybody else anyway.

“[Joel] Matip cannot play two games on the trot, so it’s an absolute no-brainer.

“He is big and strong, he can play, he has still got pace.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

