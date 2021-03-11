‘It’s gone too far’: Paul Merson issues warning to Liverpool FC players

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool FC’s players that they must step up and take responsibility for their recent disastrous form.

The Reds have suffered a dramatic drop in form in recent weeks to pull them out of the title race and leave them chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, with their 1-0 defeat by Fulham at the weekend leaving them in eighth place in the table.

The Merseyside outfit will be looking to turn things around in the coming weeks and months as they bid to try and claw their way back into contention for a top-four spot.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 10 games left to play this season.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the players need to take some of the responsibility for Liverpool FC’s poor form in recent weeks.

“It’s not been good at all,” Merson told Sky Sports. “I’ve asked a few questions of the manager but I think the players have got to take some responsibility too.

“I’ve said all along that they’ve had some big injuries. It’s been a tough season in that respect for Klopp and his side.

“They’ve lost a Rolls Royce of a centre-half in [Virgil] van Dijk, they lost his partner in [Joe] Gomez and they’ve lost numerous others along the way, but it’s gone too far now.

“These players are at one of the best clubs and one of the best supported in the world. They have now got to stand up and take responsibility.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they travel to take on Wolves away from home.

After that, they will prepare for their Premier League trip to Arsenal on 3 April.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip