Stan Collymore: Liverpool FC should consider selling their front three

Stan Collymore believes that Liverpool FC should consider selling their front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Reds have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have suffered a dramatic drop in performances under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them facing an uphill struggle to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

The Merseyside outfit will be aiming to return to winning ways when they play Wolves away from home on Monday night.

Salah, Firmino and Mane have been central to Liverpool FC’s success in recent seasons, as they won the Premier League and Champions League.

However, former Liverpool FC star Collymore believes that the Reds’ poor form could signal that it’s time for the Merseyside outfit to reshuffle their attacking line-up in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Collymore said: “Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane have made wonderful music at Anfield.

“But rumours of Salah wanting out and talk of his relationship with Mane have been abound for a while now.

“And while I’ve said before that I thought it could be time for the Egyptian kind and Liverpool to part company at the end of this season, I’d even go further now and suggest moving on the Holy Trinity in one go.

“The role Firmino has played in Liverpool’s success has been exceptional but I’m sure you could find another hard-working line-leader who’d get 15 goals a season.

“But the line between playing nicely together and hostility, jealousy and greed is such a fine one that, if the right money came in and I could get the players I wanted, I’d sanction deals for the lot of them.

“I’ll put an asterisk by Mane’s name because if it was a case of selling two of the three, he’d be the one I’d keep.

“But Sir Alex Ferguson was very good at knowing when even his best players needed to be sold and, if I were Liverpool’s transfer guru, Michael Edwards, I’d be heading to Boston with Jurgen Klopp as soon as I could and selling that as the best way forward to John Henry and Co.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to get themselves back into the race for Champions League qualification in their final 10 games of the Premier League season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip