Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to consider a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been earning rave reviews for his performances for the Whites this season and he has been a regular fixture in the first team.

Raphinha has scored five goals and made five assists in 22 Premier League games for Leeds United this season as they bid to beat the drop under Marcelo Bielsa.

The attacking midfielder’s fine displays for Leeds United could make him a target for some of the Premier League’s top clubs this summer.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder has admitted that he would love to see the Reds make a move to bring the talented attacker to Anfield this summer.

Writing in a column for horseracing.net, McManaman said: “Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool this week and I think he’s an exceptional player.

“He’s only just entered the Premier League so the fact that he’s hit the ground running is a big plus. He has a lot of skill and a lot of talent.

“I don’t want to disrespect Leeds but of course he could play for a big six club. He could easily fit in a team like that. I just think Liverpool need a player who can change the way they play a bit.

“I was watching Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund the other day. They had Leroy Sane on one side, Kingsley Coman on the other side, then they brought Serge Gnabry on and they’ve got Douglas Costa.

“So they can change the way they play quite easily by throwing a couple of wingers on and I think that’s what Liverpool look as though they need at the moment.

“They have [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, or [Diogo] Jota and the width comes from the left-back or the right-back. I sometimes think that’s a bit unfair, as you can’t expect the left-back or the right-back to get up and down the pitch so many times.”

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League lately and they currently find themselves in eighth place in the table.

They will attempt to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they take on Wolves away from home on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip