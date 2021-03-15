Georginio Wijnaldum sets Liverpool FC target for Mohamed Salah

Georginio Wijnaldum has challenged Mohamed Salah to keep firing in front of goal to help Liverpool FC end the campaign on a positive note.

The Reds have been struggling to find consistent form in the English top flight in recent months and they have dropped down and out of the top four as a result.

Liverpool FC have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League and they will be keen to start turning around their form in the coming weeks and months as they bid to get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Salah, 28, has been in good form for Liverpool FC in front of goal this season despite their recent struggles, with the Egypt international having scored 17 goals and made three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

The forward has now netted 25 goals in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Reds midfielder Wijnaldum has been highly impressed by Salah’s form in front of goal and he is now challenging the striker to end the season on a high.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Wijnaldum said: “Yes, it is [pretty amazing].

“We hope that he can continue doing that because that will make it easier for us to win games.

“[It’s] amazing what he is doing. He is always searching for a goal, always searching to come into positions to score a goal.

“Yeah, 25 is a good number – hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

