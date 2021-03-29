Liverpool FC could make surprise move to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - report

Liverpool FC are thought to be weighing up Aaron Ramsey as one of the possible replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report

Monday 29 March 2021
Liverpool FC are are considering Juventus star Aaron Ramsey as one of the potential options to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool FC at the end of the Premier League campaign despite spending the past five seasons at the Anfield outfit.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at potential options to replace the Netherlands international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Ramsey is being linked with a shock move to Liverpool FC at the end of the campaign following his two-season stint at Juventus.

The Daily Mail go on to add, however, that Liverpool FC could have some concerns about Ramsey’s poor injury record throughout his career at Arsenal and Juventus.

The newspaper article also says that Ramsey’s £400,000-a-week wages could also prove a sticking point for the defending Premier League champions.

The report goes on to examine Liverpool FC’s touted interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Wijnaldum has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup during his five-season stint at Liverpool FC.

The Merseyside outfit will travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

