Liverpool FC are in advanced negotiations to sign Real Madrid defender Ezequiel Garay in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are in talks to sign the Argentina international in the summer.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions could sign the 34-year-old at the end of the 2020-21 season to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options at the back.

According to the same story, Garay was released by Valencia in 2020 but the 34-year-old hasn’t been able to find a new club since the Argentinian centre-half left The Mestalla.

The report goes on to cast some doubt on whether Klopp will really have a need for Garay once Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return from injury.

The media outlet highlight that Liverpool FC were linked with the free agent in the January transfer window as Klopp looked to solve the club’s injury crisis at the back.

Garay has played for Newell’s Old Boys, Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Benfica, Zenit St Petersburg and Valencia during his 16-year professional career.

The Argentinian defender has won top-flight titles in Argentina, Portugal and Russia, as well as the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid and Valencia.

